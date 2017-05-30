BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Trimble Inc
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
* Trimble inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment
* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment
* Trimble inc - acquired privately-held network mapping group limited (nm group) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: