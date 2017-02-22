BRIEF-United Pacific Industries announces deal regarding acquisition of entire issued share capital of Wealth Long Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of wealth long limited
Feb 22 Trinity Place Holdings Inc
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
* Trinity Place Holdings says lines, secured by co's properties located in Paramus, New Jersey, and Westbury, New York, mature in 12 months
* Q1 NET LOSS 281,019 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO