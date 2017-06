May 29 COLAS SA:

* TWO COLAS CANADA COMPANIES SECURE 300 MILLION CAD IN CONTRACTS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE SOUTHWEST CALGARY RING ROAD IN ALBERTA ‍​

* ALBERTA HIGHWAY SERVICES LTD (AHSL), A COLAS CANADA COMPANY AND SUBCONSULTANT TO THE MVP CONSORTIUM, HAS SECURED THE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR THE SECTION UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR THE SECTION UNDER CONSTRUCTION, WHICH WILL RUN UP TO 2051, AMOUNTS TO 204 MILLION CANADIAN DOLLARS

* STANDARD GENERAL CALGARY CONTRACTED BY DESIGN AND BUILD CONSORTIUM OF KGL CONSTRUCTORS TO MANUFACTURE AND APPLY ALL ASPHALT CONCRETE REQUIRED BY SOUTHWEST CALGARY RING ROAD

* STANDARD GENERAL CALGARY CONTRACT TOTALS 95 MILLION CANADIAN DOLLARS