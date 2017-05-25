BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 UNION CATALANA DE VALORES SA:
* FY NET PROFIT 482,000 EUROS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.