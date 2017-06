June 29 (Reuters) - UNIEURO SPA:

* q1 Net Sales at Eur 366.8 Million, +1.2% Compared to Eur 362.4 Million in q1 of Last Year

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF € 0.6 MILLION, INCREASED FROM € 0.2 MILLION REGISTERED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)