Fitch: AIB Privatisation Reflects Irish Banking Sector Recovery

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) The first stage of Allied Irish Banks' (AIB) return to private ownership is a notable further step in the long recovery of Ireland's banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The privatisation was able to get underway thanks to AIB's improving credit fundamentals, helped by falling unemployment, rising property prices and strong economic growth. Fitch projects real GDP growth for Ireland of 3.2% in 2017 and 2.7% in 201