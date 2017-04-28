BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Vietnam Dairy Products Jsc
* Says first-quarter net profit up 35.75 percent year on year at 2.9 trillion dong ($128 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,740 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW Further company coverage: