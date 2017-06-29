FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots

* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance

* In April, the first Boots franchise store opened in South Korea

* CEO- given changes in the market during the longer-than-expected FTC review process and ongoing uncertainty about the potential outcome, decided not to continue with original deal

* CEO- not assuming any debt from rite aid

* CEO- "view this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces... In what continues to be a challenging market for pharmacy"

* CEO- "obvious to us that the pressures on health care role and by extension pharmacy will continue"

* CEO- "we continue to experience some very challenging markets... Expect these challenges to continue and these may possibly get more difficult in the months and years to come"

* CEOon possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy buisness- "I don't believe Amazon will be interested in the near future in this market"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- "this is not the best opportunity for Amazon"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- they have so many opportunities around the world and in many other categories, which are simpler than health care, which is a very regulated business

* Have designed new deal after taking into account all of the feedback that we received from FTC during the last 22 months Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.