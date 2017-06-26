BRIEF-Aveo Oncology gets $14 mln from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
June 26Yabao Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iDvNM8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement