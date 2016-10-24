* Minister due to make statement on Tuesday at 1130 GMT
* Key ministers oppose Heathrow; legal challenges likely
* Decision subject to public consultation, parliament vote
By Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 24 Prime Minister Theresa May is set
to end decades of indecision by backing the expansion of Britain
and Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow, finally kickstarting a
project made more pressing by the vote to leave the EU.
May and a small team of ministers will meet on Tuesday to
choose between expanding Heathrow, to the west of London, or
Gatwick, to the south - making a decision on airport expansion
after more than 25 years of debate.
Key opponents of Heathrow expansion such as Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson, who as then London mayor said last year
it would not solve capacity issues and the scheme was doomed to
fail, will not be present.
Both airports are running at close to full capacity and big
business argues that Britain needs a new runway to build trade
ties and better compete with Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.
While there are three options on the table - a new runway at
Heathrow, lengthening one of its existing two runways, or a new
runway at Gatwick - the government has indicated it will opt for
a new Heathrow runway - the more ambitious and expensive option.
In 2015, a three-year independent inquiry set up by the
government recommended that option, subject to a list of
conditions over night flights, noise and air quality.
Last week May took the rare step of promising colleagues who
oppose the decision that they would be allowed to publicly air
their views, interpreted by the media as a strong signal it
would be Heathrow as there are no high profile ministers who
oppose Gatwick expansion.
The airports decision will be one of May's biggest moves
since she became prime minister in July, and would contrast with
the delaying tactics of her predecessor, who failed to act after
having withdrawn a previous government's approval to expand
Heathrow in 2010.
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
Transport Minister Chris Grayling will make a statement to
parliament about the expansion at 1130 GMT on Tuesday.
"There will be challenge and opposition whatever option we
take," he told BBC television on Sunday, of the first
full-length runway to be built in the London area for 70 years.
"We have to, in my view, take a decision that is in the
interests of our nation, what delivers the best connectivity,
the right approach for the future at a time when we want to grow
international trade links, open up new opportunities."
The decision will be subject to public consultation before
it is put to a vote in parliament in late 2017 or early 2018.
Surveys show a majority of lawmakers back Heathrow expansion.
Five local councils around Heathrow including Maidenhead,
the area May represents, have hired a law firm to fight Heathrow
expansion. Other opposition groups have also said they are
likely to consider legal action against a new runway there.
Costing either $17 billion for the runway extension or $22
billion for the additional third runway, Heathrow would be the
more expensive project and face legal challenges over its
environmental impact on densely populated west London.
But its established trade links with emerging markets
strengthen its case in the wake of the Brexit vote. It also has
the backing of the major airlines.
Gatwick, the country's no. 2 airport that mostly connects to
Europe, argues it can build a runway more quickly and, at $9
billion, more cheaply, and that its rural position means it
would disturb fewer people.
Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Howard Davies, head of
the independent inquiry which backed Heathrow, said Brexit had
made the case for Heathrow "overwhelming" given it handles more
air freight and a greater number of long-haul inbound tourism.
($1 = 0.8171 pounds)
