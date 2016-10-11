LONDON Oct 11 The British and Chinese governments have agreed a deal to increase the number of flights between the two countries to 200 per week from 80, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two governments also agreed to remove the limit on the number of cargo flights between Britain and China, and lift restrictions on the number of destinations airlines can serve within each country, he said.

Under the new deal on passenger flights, the transport ministry said it would increase the "current maximum of 40 per week for each nation to up to 100".

"Strong connections with emerging markets like China are vital for us if we are to continue competing on the global economic stage," Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said in a statement.

"Raising the number of permitted flights between the two countries will provide massive opportunities for our businesses, helping increase trade, create jobs and boost our economy up and down the country." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)