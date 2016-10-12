BERLIN Oct 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has always stressed that access to the European Union's single
market requires that a country accept the bloc's principle of
the free movement of people, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
Asked if Merkel's tone on Brexit had hardened in recent days
due to British Prime Minister Theresa May's latest comments on
the issue, spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news
conference: "I will leave the interpretation up to you."
"A key assertion of the chancellor in the last months has,
however, always been that full participation in the EU internal
market means that the country that wants such participation must
also fully subscribe to the free movement of people," he added.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)