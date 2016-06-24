Beatrix von Storch gestures as she speaks at the party congress of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the second day in Stuttgart, Germany, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

BRUSSELS European Parliament member Beatrix von Storch of the eurosceptic German AfD party called on Friday for the resignation of the heads of the European Commission and the European Parliament after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The European Commission is headed by Luxemburg's Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Parliament by German Martin Schulz.

"June 23 is a historic day. It is Independence Day for Great Britain. The people were asked - and have decided. The European Union has failed as a political union. Juncker and Schulz are to answer for this. They must resign."

EU officials have dismissed speculation in recent weeks that Juncker, a conservative former premier of Luxembourg, might step down in the event of a Brexit vote and also deny speculation that he is in poor health. His five-year term lasts until 2019.

Schulz, a German Social Democrat, has a mandate until early next year and it is unclear whether he will seek to continue.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)