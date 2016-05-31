(Updates after latest ICM polls)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON May 31 Sterling fell to a one-week low
on Tuesday, hurt by month-end selling and polls showing support
for those who want Britain to leave the European Union is
rising, adding to growing uncertainty about the June 23
membership referendum.
A telephone poll conducted by polling firm ICM showed 45
percent of respondents favoured leaving the EU compared with 42
percent who said they would vote to stay in the bloc.
A separate weekly online poll by ICM published
simultaneously showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by
47 percent to 44 percent. Last week's ICM poll put the two camps
neck and neck at 45 percent.
"The latest polls have hit sentiment and are driving down
sterling," said a spot trader in London.
Both polls came after an ORB poll for the Daily Telegraph
showed support for Britain to stay in the EU was at 51 percent,
five points ahead of the leave camp but down from a 13-point
lead a week ago.
Sterling fell almost a whole U.S. cent after the polls were
released, to $1.4547, from $1.4640 beforehand and down
0.7 percent on the day. The euro rose to a one-week high,
trading at 76.72 pence, up 0.8 percent on the day,
with volumes picking up after a UK public holiday on Monday.
The latest polls came after a series of surveys last week
showed the "Remain" camp opening up a lead over those favouring
Brexit. The pound climbed to its highest in three and a half
months against the euro and a three-week high against the dollar
.
"Direction (for the pound) will continue to come from
polling data and the dollar over the next 24 hours," said Tobias
Davis, head of corporate treasury sales at Western Union.
The dollar was on track for its best monthly
performance against a basket of currencies in six months. It was
buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates soon, after Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested on
Friday rates may go up in coming months.
Many doubt the Fed will raise interest rates in June, given
the uncertainty from the British referendum. Fed officials have
flagged it as a risk factor with a potential exit likely to have
an impact on global growth and trade.
Worries about Brexit drove the pound down 11 percent on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and early April, when
it hit a 2 1/2-year low. But it has since recovered around half
that as investors price out chances of an interest rate cut that
some were factoring in if Britain opted to leave.
British government bonds rallied after the latest polls,
with September gilt futures almost entirely erasing the
day's losses, as traders bet on the increased chance of slower
growth and a longer wait before the Bank of England raises
interest rates.
The spread in yield between 10-year gilts and
German Bunds tightened by 2 basis points after the
news to stand at just over 129 basis points.
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison
Williams)