WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM
Macron meets Russia's Putin near Paris, promising tough talks
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
City financier urges end to tax relief for millions of pension savers
Deutsche Bank to cut 2016 bonuses for top managers
Italy's state railway buys struggling Greek operator
Clydesdale announces jobs cuts and branch closures
Angela Merkel pledges to block Brexit "cherry picking"
Overview
* British financier Edi Truell is pushing the government to eliminate tax relief for pension savers for the creation of "SuperFunds" that would make investments in infrastructure.
* Deutsche Bank will cut 2016 bonus payments for their top managers confirmed by chief executive John Cryan in a note to the company's staff.
* Greece on Wednesday concluded the sale of its rail company TRAINOSE to Italy's state railways Ferrovie dello Stato for 45 million euros ($48.1 million), the country's privatisation agency said.
* Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to reduce costs. The Glasgow-based lender is planning to shut 79 branches, taking its total number of branches to fewer than 169.
* EU leaders on Wednesday welcomed clarity from Britain over what it wants from Brexit talks, with Germany's Angela Merkel promising a united front in what will be "very intensive" negotiations. ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Macron meets Russia's Putin near Paris, promising tough talks
BANGKOK Hugarian Tamas Ajan won his fifth term as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Monday after using his status within the International Olympic Committee as a persuasive campaigning tool.