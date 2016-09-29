LONDON, Sept 29 London's mayor Sadiq Khan will
launch an inquiry into foreign ownership of property in the
British capital which has helped push up housing costs, the
Guardian newspaper cited him as saying on Thursday.
"It's clear we need to better understand the different roles
that overseas money plays in London's housing market, the scale
of what's going on, and what action we can take to support
development and help Londoners find a home," the Guardian quoted
Khan as saying.
"That's why we are commissioning the most thorough research
on this matter ever undertaken in Britain - the biggest look of
its kind at this issue - so we can figure out exactly what can
be done."
London property prices rose more than 12 percent in the 12
months to July, according to official data.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)