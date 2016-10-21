EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 21 London City Airport has reopened after emergency services said there was no evidence of a suspected chemical incident which had prompted the evacuation of 500 passengers.
"Airport has now reopened," the airport said on Twitter. "We thank passengers for their patience, access to terminal will be staggered and disruption to flights expected." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
