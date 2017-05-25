People react as they look at floral tributes for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack,in St Ann's Square, in central Manchester, Britain May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON The most senior U.S. diplomat in Britain condemned media leaks of an investigation into a suicide bomb which killed 22 people in Manchester, saying the U.S. government would take action to identify those responsible.

"These leaks were reprehensible, deeply distressing. We unequivocally condemn them," Lewis Lukens, U.S. charge d'affaires in London and acting ambassador to Britain, said on BBC radio on Thursday.

"The United States government is launching an investigation into these leaks and will take appropriate action once we identify the source of the leaks," he said. "We are determined to identify these leaks and to stop them."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)