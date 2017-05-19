* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 19 Sterling climbed back towards an
eight-month high above $1.30 on Friday against a dollar that was
weaker across the board, though some investors were calling a
top on the British currency, seeing it as vulnerable to Brexit
negotiations.
The pound surged to an eight-month high of $1.3048 after
strong retail sales figures on Thursday. It then lost momentum
later in the day after what some traders called a mini "flash
crash", when the currency lost over a cent of its value in less
than a minute.
By 1600 GMT on Friday, though, it had recovered to
trade up 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3017.
But strategists said the pound -- which has gained more than
3 percent in the past month on the announcement of a snap UK
election -- would find it hard to advance further.
"I would still probably be playing sterling from the short
side," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC World
Markets. "Topside is relatively limited from here."
While positioning data shows speculators have reduced record
high levels of bets against the pound, reports from
major banks this week show big speculative investors and firms
still tending to sell the currency whenever it blips higher.
Against a stronger euro, sterling was 0.2 percent down at
85.95 pence.
Investors are betting that a widely expected big win for
British Prime Minister Theresa May on June 8 will give her more
room for manoeuvre in Brexit talks.
Her ruling Conservative Party is expected to outspend the
opposition Labour Party in campaigning, and many of their
traditional business backers are opting to stick with them
despite concerns over Brexit.
Besides reiterating that no deal with Europe would be better
than a bad deal, May's election manifesto pushes back the
balancing of the UK budget, a factor ING strategists noted might
be giving a "modest lift" to sterling.
"Now the plan is to delay the balancing of the budget to
2025 from 2022, allowing room for fiscal support should Brexit
require it", they wrote in a note to clients.
"Also stepping back from the triple-lock on pensions allows
more room for spending on other social programmes and should
attract the centre-left vote."
