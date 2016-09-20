Sept 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 7
points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed at 6,813.55 on Monday, up 103.27 points or
1.5 percent, thanks to a rise in commodity-related stocks.
* UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy Seventh
Generation, a U.S.-based maker of "green" home and personal care goods, its
latest deal aimed at boosting the faster-growing part of its business.
* UK BANKS: Banks in Britain would suffer only a "modest" direct hit if they
lost "passporting" rights to the European Union's single market, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday.
* UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain will lose access to EU markets after
Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that
includes nations such as Norway, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on
Monday.
* BREXIT: Britain will get "the right deal in terms of trade" with the
European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of U.S. business and
finance leaders on Monday, including business chiefs from Goldman Sachs,
IBM and Amazon.com, in a bid to reassure investors after her
country's shock vote to leave the European Union.
* METALS: London copper and nickel dipped on Tuesday as the dollar edged
higher, but encouraging economic signals from China offered some support to
prices.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Venezuela said that global supplies
needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption
levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheaper crude futures.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Bango PLC Half Year
Horizon Discovery Group PLC Half Year
Xeros Technology Group PLC Half Year
Crossrider PLC Half Year
Pennon Group PLC Trading Statement
French Connection Group PLC Half Year
Faroe Petroleum PLC Half Year
Judges Scientific PLC Half Year
Augean PLC Half Year
Blancco Technology Group PLC Full Year
Kingfisher PLC Half Year
IG Group Holdings PLC Q1
