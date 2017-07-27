UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco reported higher first-half sales and profits on Thursday, helped by the weak British currency, but also saw declining volume as people continue to smoke less.

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON: Insurance Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by the impact of foreign exchange movements.

* ASTRAZENECAA: AstraZeneca's combination of two immunotherapy drugs, durvalumab and tremelimumab, failed to help patients as hoped in a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial, the British company said on Thursday.

* LADBROKES: Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group reported on Thursday a rise in first-half group net revenue and said it expected to find higher savings from the Coral Group deal.

* FOXTONS: London-focused estate agent Foxtons Group Plc posted a 63.8 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by slowing demand and increased political uncertainty.

* INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

* LANCASHIRE: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit despite challenging market conditions as it continued to moderate its risk exposure against a tough underwriting environment.

* RELX: European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by growth in its analytics and electronic businesses.

* RENTOKIL: British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

* THOMAS COOK: Tour operator Thomas Cook said on Thursday that strong demand for summer bookings would continue into winter, adding that its full-year operating profit would be in-line with forecasts.

* GLENCORE: Global miner and trader Glencore reported a 13 percent jump in zinc production in its first half on Thursday due to improved mine performances but nudged down its target for the year.

* ST JAMES'S PLACE: British wealth manager St James's Place on Thursday posted an 26.5 percent rise in total managed funds in the first half of the year, driven by net inflows of money from clients.

* DIAGEO: Britain's Diageo reported higher full-year sales and profits on Thursday, and raised its margin growth target, saying productivity initiatives were delivering ahead of expectations.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is planning to make repairs to the heavy oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery during an overhaul in the spring of 2018, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is to repay nearly 300 million pounds to customers over mortgage arrears policies, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new chief executive announced plans on Wednesday to narrow the focus of the group's drug research by ditching more than 30 drug projects to improve returns in its core pharmaceuticals business.

* RBS: The European Commission has accepted the British government's plans to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches bringing to an end the bank's seven-year struggle to meet conditions for its bailout.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Randgold Resources' chief executive said on Wednesday he was hopeful of resolving an 42 billion CFA Francs ($74 million) tax dispute with Mali's government and that the company continued to invest in its two mines in the West African country.

* BRITAIN AUTO: Britain's car-makers and traders are starting to feel the strains of Brexit, and output this year is likely fall short of the industry's expectations, the head of the leading UK group in the sector said.

* BREXIT: Britain commissioned an independent study on Thursday of what role European Union nationals play in the British economy, saying that Brexit would mean new immigration rules, but that there would be no sudden cut-off for workers or employers.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to near eight-week highs on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures above $50 a barrel, as a much steeper than expected decline in U.S. inventories encouraged hopes the global crude glut would recede.

* EX-DIVS: SSE will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.24 percent higher at 7,452.32 points on Wednesday, as strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped the index inch up, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Today's Uk Papers

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)