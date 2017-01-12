BRIEF-Build king updates on specific performance obligation imposed on Wai Kee
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank
Jan 12 Financial services firm BTIG LLC named Drew Doscher as a managing director and head of fixed income credit.
Doscher will be based in New York and report to Anton LeRoy, managing director and head of fixed income, currency and commodities at BTIG. (bit.ly/2jImcAZ)
Prior to joining BTIG, Doscher was the head of distressed-debt trading at Jefferies. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 29 A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that was set to call disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in 2008.