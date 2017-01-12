Jan 12 Financial services firm BTIG LLC named Drew Doscher as a managing director and head of fixed income credit.

Doscher will be based in New York and report to Anton LeRoy, managing director and head of fixed income, currency and commodities at BTIG. (bit.ly/2jImcAZ)

Prior to joining BTIG, Doscher was the head of distressed-debt trading at Jefferies. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)