TOP STORIES

Fed's Williams wants rate hike, eyes higher inflation goal

RENO - Raising U.S. interest rates makes sense now that the economy is at full employment and "within sight" of the central bank's 2-percent inflation goal, a top Federal Reserve official said. (USA-FED/WILLIAMS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words)

Three-way split among BOJ board members over policy outlook-Sankei

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's nine board members are split over how to stimulate the economy, or whether to stimulate it at all, as they prepare for a review of the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, the Sankei newspaper reported. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, 375 words)

Australia's economy toasts 25 years without recession

SYDNEY - Australia's resource-rich economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in four years last quarter, clinching a remarkable run of 25 years without recession as surging exports more than made up for a patchy performance at home. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks hit 1-year high as soft US data quells Fed hike talk

TOKYO - The dollar took a tumble and Asian stocks rose to one-year highs after surprisingly weak U.S. services sector activity put paid to already slim chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), by Hideyuki Sano, 625 words)

Yen strengthens as downbeat U.S. indicators quash rate hike bets

TOKYO - The yen charged ahead after downbeat U.S. economic data made a U.S. interest rate increase this month unlikely, prompting investors to trim their dollar bets and triggering stop-loss orders in early Asian trade. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Oil edges up, gains limited amid scepticism over freeze deal

TOKYO - Oil prices erased early losses to trade higher, but gains were limited as market participants remained sceptical producers would reach an agreement to freeze output to rein in a global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 400 words)

Gold hits over 2-wk high as US data trims rate hike hopes

Gold rose to a fresh over two-week high on Wednesday after gaining as much as around 2 percent in the previous session, with disappointing U.S. economic data reinforcing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Economists trim 2017 Singapore growth forecast-MAS survey

SINGAPORE - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Singapore's growth in the third quarter and for next year while keeping their expectations for 2016 growth unchanged, a central bank survey showed. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/SURVEY (URGENT), moved, 325 words)

Malaysia's July exports unexpectedly fall 5.3 pct y/y, China woes hurt

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's exports unexpectedly fell in July, posting their biggest drop since May 2015, hurt by a combination of a slowdown in major trading partner China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for the country's commodities, government data showed. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT), moved, 375 words)

COMPANIES

Ackman buys into Chipotle, to talk to management; shares jump

BOSTON - Activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund took a 9.9 percent stake in fast-casual Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, buying in after the once high-flying company was battered by food-safety issues. (CHIPOTLE-ACKMAN/ (UPDATE 5,PIX), by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 525 words)

Bosch concealed VW use of 'defeat device' software - lawyers

WASHINGTON - Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH concealed the use of Volkswagen AG's secret "defeat device" software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use, lawyers for American owners alleged in a court filing. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/BOSCH (moved), by David Shepardson, 475 words)