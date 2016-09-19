Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
China's central bank sees some success in cutting interbank
lending risk
SHANGHAI - China's central bank can take some measure of
success from its attempts to force small banks to reduce their
reliance on risky short-term borrowing, but uncomfortable
memories of a 2013 cash crunch that spooked global markets is
keeping traders on edge. (CHINA-DEBT/MONEYMARKET (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin, 850 words)
+ See also:
- (CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly)
UK firms reined in investment plans after Brexit vote -
survey
LONDON - British companies scaled back their investment
plans in the month after Britain voted to leave the European
Union, a survey by Lloyds Bank showed, a further sign the
decision is likely to have a lasting impact on the economy.
(BRITAIN-EU/INVESTMENT, moved, 350 words)
GM and Canada union far apart on product as strike looms
TORONTO - Canada's autoworkers' union Unifor and General
Motors Co made little progress resolving the key issue of new
investment in contract talks late on Sunday, the union's
president said, just over 24 hours ahead of a strike deadline.
(CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Allison
Martell, 450 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks rise before central bank meetings, oil bounces
SYDNEY - Asian shares advanced ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week, while oil
prices bounced on talk of an OPEC deal on output and reports of
fighting around Libyan oil ports. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2,
PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 625 words)
Dollar stands tall after U.S. data bolsters Fed rate hike
bets
SINGAPORE - The dollar traded near a two-week high against a
basket of major currencies after U.S. consumer prices rose more
than expected in August, bolstering expectations that the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 515 words)
Oil climbs as Venezuela sees output deal, Libya suffers
clashes
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose almost 2 percent, after
Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to
reaching an output stabilizing deal and as clashes in Libya
raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be
disrupted. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Tay, 325
words)
Gold steady on uncertainty ahead of central bank meetings
Gold was little changed early on Monday, after touching a
two-week low on Friday, as investors remained cautious ahead of
central bank meetings in Japan and the United States this week
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)
ECONOMY
New Zealand cbank tipped to hold rates but seen cutting in
November
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank is widely expected
to keep interest rates on hold at a record low on Thursday but
clearly signal more cuts to come as it looks to jump start
inflation and bring down a high currency.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, 350 words)
COMPANIES
Australia to update trade policy in wake of Ausgrid row
SYDNEY - Australia says it plans to update its foreign
investment policy to ensure a level playing field for all
countries, after it was criticised for rejecting bids from China
and Hong Kong for a A$10 billion energy grid.
(AUSTRALIA-PRIVATISATION/AUSGRID (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
GE brings off-the-shelf biotech drug factories to Ireland
LONDON - General Electric is digging deeper into
biotechnology with plans to build four prefabricated drug
factories in Ireland, bringing to Europe a low-cost
manufacturing concept it first pioneered in China.
(GE-BIOTECH/IRELAND, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 375 words)