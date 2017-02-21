BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Ambuja Cement fall as much as 2.8 pct to 232.75 rupees, posting biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec. 12
** The cement maker said on Monday its Dec-qtr net sales fell 6.8 percent (bit.ly/2mguZHE)
** Revenue declined given lower cement volumes, while weak prices impacted Ambuja's operations across regions, particularly eastern India, Morgan Stanley analysts write
** "We expect a pickup in volume momentum in the ensuing quarters, helped by improving demand trend, though it will continue to lag the growth of large peers," - Morgan Stanley analysts
** Up to Monday's close, stock has gained about 16 pct this year
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share