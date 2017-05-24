BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015
** Company posted a 22 pct jump in Q4 consolidated profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimates bit.ly/2qUJaWy
** Sales growth from unitary cooling products such as air conditioners was stronger than expected, analysts at Nomura write
** About 7.2 mln shares traded by 0429 GMT, nearly six times the stock's 30-day avg
** As of Tuesday's close, stock gained about 25 pct this year
