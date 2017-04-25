** European Trafigura buys more naphtha from the Singapore cash market on Tuesday, bringing its total purchases this month to an unusually high volume of over 870,000 tonnes

** Its total purchases make up over 90 percent of the total volumes transacted since April 3

** Due to Trafigura's buying spree, which started around April 7, Singapore's April naphtha cash volumes so far have surpassed the total quantities transacted for January to March.

** The reasons behind its purchases are unclear

