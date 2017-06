MUMBAI Jan 22 Shares in Cairn India rose as much as 2.55 percent after Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rose 48 percent to 33.45 billion rupees.

While earnings were about 6 percent ahead of estimates, operating profit and cash flows were broadly in line with estimates, Barclays said in a report. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)