By Chris Arsenault
KOH SRALAU, Cambodia, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C ambodian officials have promised to investigate problems in the
sand mining business following complaints from fishermen that
dredgers have been stealing the shore beneath their boats on an
industrial scale.
"Serious actions" will be taken against anyone
inappropriately exporting sand, Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and
Energy said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The ministry's move came after the release of U.N. trade
data compiled by campaigners this week, showing Singapore has
imported more than 72 million tonnes of Cambodian sand since
2007.
The Cambodian government reported less than 3 million tonnes
of sand exports during that period.
The discrepancy, worth more than $740 million, led a
coalition of campaign groups to call on Monday for an
investigation into what has happened to around 69 million tonnes
of missing sand.
"The amount of illegal mining is massive," said Som
Chandara, an activist with Mother Nature, one group questioning
the government's accounting of sand exports.
"It's making a bad situation for the communities by
polluting the water," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
standing on top of a pile of sand.
The Ministry of Mines and Energy pledged to investigate the
cause of the difference between the U.N. data and its own.
The government maintains it has "completely eradicated
lawless sand dredging" but said in a statement posted on
Facebook that the industry still "faces some challenges".
As cities across Asia expand, and demand for construction
materials rises, campaigners say large-scale sand mining has
seriously impacted coastal ecosystems and the land itself.
MISSING BEACHES
"Seven beaches have already disappeared because of the
mining," said Louk Pou, a fisherman on Koh Sralau, an island
that is a hotspot for sand extraction 300 km (186 miles) west of
Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh.
"They're just gone and the people can't enjoy them anymore,"
Pou told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Residents in the village of stilted wooden homes, narrow
concrete footpaths and colourful small boats say sand dredging
has plunged their once reasonably prosperous fishing community
into poverty.
Large cranes and barges began appearing in the coastal
region of bright green mangrove forests in 2000, Pou said.
Before dredgers - licensed to politically connected
Cambodian businessmen and often operated by Vietnamese firms -
began plunging into the waters to extract sand from the bottom,
Pou said he earned more than $50 a day fishing for crab from his
small motorboat.
Now his daily income is less than $10, and he can no longer
afford to send his children to school - complaints echoed by
other villagers.
"There have been big changes in fish stocks here," said
fisherman's wife Neak Sopheap.
Dredging machines and sand barges dump their waste directly
into the river, fishermen say. They blame "sticky oil", which
now covers their nets, for decimating the crab population.
"The land has been disappearing and some of the mangrove
forests have collapsed," Sopheap said during an interview on the
patio of her wooden home jutting into brackish water where a
river flows into the sea.
Her neighbour, Ek Sophal, nodded in agreement as she mended
a plastic fishing net.
"Families are borrowing a lot of money and going into debt
because there isn't enough fish," Sophal said. "The government
needs to stop this dredging."
Local media reported on Thursday the government had
temporarily halted sand exports by companies that hold valid
permits while officials investigate campaigners' allegations.
The Ministry of Mines and Energy did not respond to requests
for further comment from the Thomson Reuters Foundation. It
provided no details of how its investigation into sand mining
would be carried out, nor when it would be concluded.
Government officials have previously said sand dredging is
sustainable and can actually help local ecosystems by preventing
landslips.
