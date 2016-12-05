(Corrects to remove Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada
from first paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 5 The Canadian
oil-producing province of Alberta will offer C$500 million
($377.84 million) in royalty credits to Pembina Pipeline Corp
and Inter Pipeline Ltd for their petrochemical
projects, the government said on Monday as it seeks to diversify
its ailing economy.
The government said the companies were the approved
applicants of its Petrochemicals Diversification Program, which
supports construction of facilities that use propane or methane,
components of natural gas, as feedstock to produce materials for
products including plastics, detergents and textiles.
($1 = 1.3233 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Andrew
Hay)