By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Jan 4 Canadian auto sales hit record
highs in 2016 because of consumer demand for pickups and SUVs,
despite ending the year on a weaker note that could continue
this year, analysts said on Wednesday, citing automakers' data.
Automakers sold around 1.95 million units in Canada last
year, up about 3 percent from another record year, 2015, auto
analyst Dennis DesRosiers and Scotiabank Senior Economist Carlos
Gomes wrote in notes to clients on Wednesday afternoon.
December sales in Canada declined around 3 percent on an
annual basis because of weaker demand for cars, they wrote.
But after three years of increasing Canadian auto sales,
Gomes does not expect another record in 2017 as manufacturers
raise prices due to the comparative weakness of the Canadian
dollar, which closed today at $1.3308, or 75.14 U.S. cents.
"Purchases have consistently climbed to new annual records
since 2013, but are likely to trend lower over the coming year,
pressured by some deterioration in vehicle affordability," Gomes
wrote.
Ford Motor Co, the top seller in Canada, said 2016 was
its best year for Canadian sales since 1989, largely because of
demand for its F-Series pickups. The automaker said in a
statement it sold 304,618 vehicles in Canada in 2016, up 9.4
percent in 2015.
General Motors Co delivered 267,341 vehicles in
2016, up 1.5 percent from the previous year, while Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles reported a 4 percent decline in sales last
year from 2015.
Toyota Motor Corp said its Canadian sales rose 4.2
percent in 2016 to 217,792 vehicles, driven by higher sales of
trucks, along with luxury and hybrid cars.
Analysts had said they expected auto manufacturers overall
would set another Canadian market record in 2016, with sales
rising to around 1.96 million vehicles from 1.90 million units
in 2015.
In December, Canadian auto sales declined 2.6 percent, on an
annual basis, to 125,600 units, DesRosiers wrote.
"December sales have been on a downward trend in recent
years and it was no different in 2016," he wrote.
In the United States, sales of new cars and trucks likely
set new records for December and the full year, automakers said
on Wednesday, and investors bid up shares in the sector as
strong consumer confidence and stable fuel prices bolstered the
industry's outlook.
