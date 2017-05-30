IRAQI OIL MINISTER SAYS WILL IMPLEMENT SEAWATER PROJECT END-2017 EVEN IF NO DEAL IS REACHED WITH EXXON
TORONTO May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.
British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, casting doubt on the future of the project.
"It's important to note that provinces do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government's approval," Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural issue in the House.