BRIEF-Camden Property Trust files for potential mixed shelf offfering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Friday, with gold miners and other materials stocks rising on higher commodity prices while railways, insurers and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,052.52. It slipped 0.15 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.