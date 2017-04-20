Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3 400 Issuer Not Ltd Fund Based Cooperating Chawla International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Assigned Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL; rated; rated CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+). Fermenta Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 52.5 Assigned Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Issuer Not Cooperating J. B. Advani And Company Pvt Ltd Bk CARE A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac-Non-fundbased - ST-Stand by Line of Credit Jain Shawls ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed K. R. Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 114 Reaffirmed Lisie Medical Institutions ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Mongia Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Om Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Padam Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Pk Engineers And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed S Kumars Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Issuer Not Cooperating Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 144 Issuer Not Cooperating Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Sahiba Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Salora International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Jewel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shri Laxminarayan Industrial ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer Not Co-Operative Service Society Ltd Cooperating Singrauli Finlease Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Swan Energy Ltd ST non-FB - LC/BG CARE A4 600 Revised from CARE A4+ Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 200 Assigned Us Technology International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2855 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110) Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 130 Reaffirmed @ The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL; rated CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+) for the bank facilities of Uttara Impex Private Limited (UIPL). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115.9 Reaffirmed Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 30.7 Reaffirmed Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1050 Reaffirmed A2+ Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.5 Revised from CARE BB- Bala Industries & Entertainment Pvt LtLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12) @ The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL; rated CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+) for the bank facilities of Bala Industries and Entertainment Private Limited (BIEPL). Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 143.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Issuer Not A3+ Cooperating Betul Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk CARE AAA(SO) 180.6 Issuer Not Ltd Fac-FD/optionally Cooperating convertible debenture Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 109.6 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A1 PTC ProvCARE A- - Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) (SO) Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A2 PTC ProvCARE BBB+ - Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) (SO) Care Utility Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 532 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from 70.02 ) Chawla International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Clean Sustainable Solar Energy Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)* 1649.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited Cms Computers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 645 Reaffirmed A3+ Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB – TLCARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT/ST – CARE BBB+/A2 20 Reaffirmed Fund/Non-FB limits Dashmesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B Dev Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Issuer not cooperating Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB-(SO) 181.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.35) / # backed by letter of comfort provided by VHPL. Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (SO) # backed by letter of comfort provided by VHPL. Esense Learning Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 100 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) Fabworth Promoters Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5550 Issuer Not Cooperating Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 340 Assigned Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 87.5 Assigned Globus Spirits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2844 Reaffirmed (reduced from 300.91) Globus Spirits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A / A1 100 Reaffirmed Gufic Biosciences Ltd FB- LT – CC CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 388.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 20 Issuer Not Fac A4 Cooperating Guru Nanak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B+ Haryana Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 688.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 80.65) Haryana Liquors Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Revised from A4 CARE BB/CARE A4 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 1067.53 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE D 10653.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac – CARE D 47758 Revised from Non-fundbased CARE C / CARE A4 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CARE D 467.3 Reaffirmed Debenture I Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CARE D 560.7 Reaffirmed Debenture II Jagath Transport LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Jain Shawls LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Jas Toll Road Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE B+ 1407.8 Revised from CARE BB Jrg Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Kunj Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Lisie Medical Institutions LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Issuer Not Cooperating Mdd Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Mdd Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 100 Issuer Not A4+ Cooperating Mongia Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Issuer Not Cooperating National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 190000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of India LT Borrowing CARE AAA 331180 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16-17 Om Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Omid Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Padam Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Palm Heights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 Reaffirmed Pk Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.2 Reaffirmed Pravin Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCDs CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed CARE AA 1500 Assigned NonConvertible Debentures Raymond Ltd Proposed CARE AA 1500 Assigned NonConvertible Debentures S Kumars Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Sabari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 306.3 Reaffirmed Sahiba Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1121 Revised from CARE BBB (increased from Rs.111.43 crore) Salora International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Jewel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac – FB CARE B+ 850 Revised from CARE BB+ Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Sdb Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A 315 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45) Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100) Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 117.7 Assigned Shree Venkateshwara Food Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Revised from CARE B+ Shri Laxminarayan Industrial LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Issuer Not Co-Operative Service Society Ltd Cooperating Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.40) Singrauli Finlease Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Swan Energy Ltd LT FB – CC CARE BB 600 Revised from CARE BB+ Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 150 Assigned Tirupati Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 401.7 Revised from CARE BBB Us Technology International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20) Us Technology Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Ust Global Information Technology ParkLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 107.7) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by US Technology International Private Limited (USTIPL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+) Ust Global Technology Services (India)LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 261.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 25) Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 60 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (SO) @ The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL; rated CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+) for the bank facilities of Uttara Impex Private Limited (UIPL). Western India Sea Brines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.4 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)