NEW YORK, July 27 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group L.P. posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings
on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices and a firmer global
financial market bolstered investment returns.
The Washington D.C.-based firm, which manages $175.6
billion, is the latest U.S. buyout company to benefit from
stabilising crude prices that have also helped rivals Blackstone
Group and KKR & Co LP.
The pick-up in earnings growth marked a turnaround in the
U.S. buyout sector, where tumbling energy prices and a frozen
credit market as recently as February had dented revenues across
the board.
Carlyle said it had earned economic net income (ENI) of
$158.3 million before taxes in the second quarter. A key metric
for U.S. private equity firms, ENI accounts for unrealized gains
or losses in investments.
ENI was down 12 percent from a year earlier, but more than
1.5 times the first-quarter result, reflecting healthier
financial markets.
After taxes, Carlyle said it had earned ENI of $115.1
million, or 35 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected
31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Indeed, Carlyle said returns earned on investments hit 5
percent for the quarter, the highest in more than a year.
Natural resources holdings posted the biggest gains at 11
percent, helped by oil prices that rebounded by over a
quarter between April and June.
Taking advantage of stabilizing markets, Carlyle said it
cashed in on $5.3 billion worth of investments, about $2 billion
more than what it had achieved the previous quarter.
That, in turn, allowed Carlyle to pay a dividend of 63 cents
in the quarter, its biggest payout in a year.
Like its peers, Carlyle mostly shrugged off the impact of
Britain's shock decision in June to leave the European Union,
also known as Brexit, an event that briefly roiled global
markets and caused sterling to plunge to a 31-year low.
"The impact of Brexit will be modest assuming it does not
lead to broader negative impact on global (economic) growth,"
said David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer at Carlyle.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan
Crosby)