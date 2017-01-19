PARIS Jan 19 Carrefour, the world's
second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed in the
fourth quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core
French market where hypermarket stores still lagged amid a
persistently difficult environment.
In Brazil, the group's second-largest market after France,
business was resilient despite a slowing economy.
However in China, where Carrefour is restructuring its
operations, the rate of decline in sales slowed to 5.4 percent
from 7.8 percent in the third quarter.
Carrefour finance chief Pierre-Jean Sivignon said 2016
recurring operating income would be "very close" to median
expectations of 2.39 billion euros.
Europe's largest retailer said fourth quarter sales reached
23.366 billion euros ($24.85 billion), above the median of
analysts estimates of 23.22 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue
grew 2.9 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from 3.2 percent
growth in the third quarter.
Carrefour sales were available on the company's website.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)