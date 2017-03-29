SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 29 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.

October-December profit rose to 37.63 billion yuan ($5.46 billion) versus 36.6 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on the company's figures, and was above the 33.7 billion yuan average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Full-year net profit was roughly flat at 231.46 billion yuan, versus 228.1 billion yuan in 2015.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio eased to 1.52 percent at end-2016 from 1.56 percent at end-September.

($1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing)