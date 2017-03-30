(Changes figure in headline to C$17.7 billion, from C$17.1 billion)

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Cenovus Energy shares tumbled more than 11 percent on Thursday after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion ($13.32 billion). Cenovus shares were last trading at C$15.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down 11.5 percent on the day. ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams)