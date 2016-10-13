SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
CADE has declared the Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa's
12.9 billion reais ($4 billion) acquisition of rival Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados as a complex transaction that
needs a more detailed analysis, both companies said in
securities filings on Thursday.
CADE decided to ask for additional information on
competition in the markets where the combined entity will
operate, according to the filings. But the watchdog said there
is no need to extend the 240-day period, which runs until the
end of February, for analyzing the deal.
($1 = 3.2210 Brazilian reais)
