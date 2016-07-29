July 29 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net long positions for a second week in a row, betting prices will decline in the future to encourage power generators to keep burning record amounts of gas instead of coal. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bearish bets by 2,609 contracts to 88,939 in the week to July 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bill Rigby)