By Andy Home
LONDON, Aug 24 Global aluminium production fell
by 1.2 percent to 33.12 million tonnes in the first seven months
of this year, according to the International Aluminium Institute
(IAI).
It doesn't sound like much and in volume terms the decline
amounts to just 390,000 tonnes, no more than a drop in the
global aluminium ocean.
But this is the first year that output has consistently
fallen since 2009, a year when financial crisis was rapidly
morphing into manufacturing crisis with devastating consequences
for aluminium producers.
Equally noteworthy are the divergent trends between dominant
producer China and the rest of the world.
Production in the latter contracted over the 2012-2014
period on a combination of closures and curtailments but it has
been creeping higher since the start of last year and is up
another 1.3 percent over the year to date.
China, meanwhile, has long been the driver of production
growth to the point that it has lifted its share of global
output from under 30 percent at the start of 2009 to around 54
percent.
But not this year. Output has declined year-on-year in six
of the first seven months with cumulative production of 17.76
million tonnes down by 3.1 percent.
It's an unexpected outcome but goes some way to explaining
aluminium's equally unexpected price strength so far in 2016.
In the London market benchmark three-month metal
last week poked its head above the $1,700-per tonne level for
the first time in a year and is currently trading just below
there at $1,680.
The Shanghai price has performed equally well, indeed better
at times thanks to some extra bullish spice provided by a lack
of metal in deliverable form and resulting low stocks.
All of which is a far cry from the doom and gloom pervading
this market at the start of 2016.
But is it a sustainable turnaround or merely another false
dawn?
Everything comes down to what happens next in China's
leviathan smelter sector.
REST OF THE WORLD - MORE OF THE SAME
Production in the rest of the world can be expected to
continue trending gently upwards.
The last round of curtailments, largely of U.S. capacity and
largely from Alcoa, has now played itself out.
North American production troughed at 3.87 million tonnes
annualised in March and has since stabilised around the 3.95
million level.
Offsetting the cuts has been the ramp-up of the new expanded
Kitimat smelter in Canada, which hit nameplate capacity of
420,000 tonnes in the second quarter of this year.
Also rising again is Russian output, where the new
600,000-tonne per year Boguchansk smelter is currently operating
in what owner Rusal calls "test mode". Second-quarter output of
38,000 tonnes implies it is operating at around 150,000 tonnes
per year with plenty of potential upside.
However, the real driver of rising non-Chinese production is
Asia, where production boomed by almost 15 percent in the first
seven months of 2016.
Four new smelters have started up over the last year in
India. Hindalco's 360,000-tonne per year Mahan smelter
hit capacity at the end of 2016 and its similar-sized Aditya
plant did so in the second quarter of this year.
Both of Vedanta Resources' new smelters are still in
ramp-up mode. The first line of Jharsuguda is now fully
operational and the second line began commissioning last month,
while the Korba II plant has been commissioning pots since April
of this year.
While such new capacity comes on-line, higher prices have
removed any requirement for more cuts at older, higher-cost
plants.
The short-term prognosis is for the current mild uptrend in
production to continue running through the end of this year.
CHINESE SURPRISE
Which leaves China as the key determinant of the short-term
global production trend.
The year-to-date decline in production has delivered
something of a welcome surprise to a market that has long
bemoaned Chinese authorities' frustrating habit of subsidising
loss-making aluminium smelters while incentivising a flow of
excess metal out of the country in the form of semi-manufactured
products.
But with hindsight it's clear that the November slump in the
Shanghai cash price to below 10,000 yuan per tonne
generated a significant supply reaction.
Chinese production fell sharply over the course of December,
January and February before partly recovering over the
March-June period.
It slumped again in July by an annualised 1.37 million
tonnes, although the production figures supplied to the IAI by
the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association are prone to a
degree of monthly volatility that can only derive from the
statistics, not the reality of smelting aluminium.
Still, the broad picture of slower output this year is
matched by a mild contraction of the country's aluminium escape
valve.
Exports of semi-manufactured products were down by almost
seven percent to 2.37 million tonnes in the January-July period.
China is still exporting its surplus but that surplus
appears to be smaller to the extent that talk of a global supply
deficit no longer appears fanciful.
BUT FOR HOW LONG?
How long can these bullish production trends last?
Unfortunately, not for long, seems to be the general
consensus.
Chinese smelters have historically proven themselves very
sensitive to price and after falling below production costs late
last year, the concern is that the current Shanghai price above
12,500 yuan will simply encourage restarts or the implementation
of expansions that had been deferred.
Consultancy AZ China, for example, is forecasting around
three million tonnes of capacity to be added this year in a
combination of greenfield plant and restarts.
However, it assesses that only a third of this actually
happened in the first half of the year, meaning a lot more in
the second half with yet more start-ups seen in early 2017.
This is one clear and present danger to this year's
mini-rally and a reminder that China is not just the world's
largest producer but also the location of significant excess
smelter capacity.
The second may be a build-up of stocks of semis in the
country, partly because of heightened political sensitivity
about aluminium exports and partly because of a largely negative
arbitrage.
Evidently, were production to start re-accelerating over the
coming months, there might be a significant knock-on-effect on
semis exports.
The message to the rest of the world's producers should be
to enjoy the price rally while it lasts. It would only take a
couple of deferred expansions in China to start ramping up to
shift both its and global production back onto an upward path.
(Editing by Adrian Croft)