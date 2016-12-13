BEIJING Dec 13 Government spending in China
rose 12.2 percent in November from a year earlier, while revenue
rose 3.1 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
Government spending in the first 11 months of the year was
up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.7
percent.
China has relied on government spending to stabilise
economic growth this year as private companies pull back, but
concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.
