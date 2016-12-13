BEIJING Dec 13 Government spending in China rose 12.2 percent in November from a year earlier, while revenue rose 3.1 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Government spending in the first 11 months of the year was up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.7 percent.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)