SHANGHAI May 21 China's central bank is
studying ways of collecting and distributing data on how funds
raised online are being used because of the risks posed, the
director of its statistics department Sheng Song said in an
essay released on Saturday.
Online peer-to-peer lending platforms have expanded rapidly
in China, along with an increasing number of fraud cases.
Last month, police arrested 21 executives at Zhongjin
Capital Management - a high-profile Shanghai-based platform that
promised retail investors double-digit returns for short-term
projects - for alleged "illegal fundraising."
China's government has responded with a plan to clean up the
country's online financial sector, including rules to limit the
activities of P2P lending firms, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
In February, authorities arrested 21 officials from Ezubao,
once China's biggest P2P lending platform, which collected $7.6
billion in two years from more than 900,000 investors.
