SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's rapidly increasing
non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) will jump at
least 20 percent in the second half of 2016 from a year earlier,
a top government think-tank said in a research report published
by a newspaper on Monday.
Buoyed by an abundance of foreign exchange reserves and
decreasing opportunities at home due to a sharp slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy, China's ODI surged 58.7 percent
year-on-year to $88.86 billion in the first half.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's biggest,
stand at around $3.2 trillion.
"Some Chinese enterprises have accumulated a large quantity
of capital and have now possessed the capability to re-allocate
global resources," the State Information Centre, a unit of
China's powerful economic planner, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), said in the research report.
"The lingering depression of the global economy has also
facilitated outbound investment by our country's enterprises,"
it said in the report published in the official China Securities
Journal.
The think-tank warned that rising global geopolitical risk
and national protectionism were the main barriers for the
expansion of the Chinese investment overseas.
It forecast that the growth of China's foreign direct
investment (FDI) will slow to around 4 percent year-on-year in
the second half of this year from 5.1 percent in the first half,
due in part to the depreciation of the Chinese currency yuan
.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)