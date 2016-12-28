BEIJING Dec 28 A natural gas pipeline in the
northern Chinese city of Tianjin ruptured and caught fire on
Wednesday, but the flames were brought under control and no
casualties were reported, Tianjin police said.
The fire took hold in a pipeline outside an office building
in an industrial part of the city, police said in a short
statement on their microblog.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene, closed off the
pipeline and brought the fire under control, with no injuries or
deaths, it added.
Accidents are relatively common at industrial facilities in
China, and anger over lax standards is growing after three
decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining
disasters to factory fires.
China has vowed to improve work safety. President Xi Jinping
has said authorities would learn the lessons paid for with blood
after chemical blasts in Tianjin in August of last year killed
more than 170 people.
