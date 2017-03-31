* China buys record Americas oil imports in March - Reuters
* Americas market share rises 1.1 pct points in Q1 to 14 pct
* Unipec urges Asian buyers to diversify from Mideast,
Africa
* Seeks supply from new frontier - greater U.S. Gulf coast
region
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 31 China's largest crude oil
buyer Sinopec aims to ship more cargoes from Brazil, the United
States and Canada, to help ensure stable crude supplies as the
Middle East boost refining capacity and Africa suffers
disruptions.
Shipments from the Americas hit an all-time high in March,
boosting the region's share of the Chinese market by 1.1
percentage points in the first quarter to close to 14 percent,
data from Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed.
"We're facing a big challenge on the supply side," said Chen
Bo, president at Unipec, which purchases crude for Asia's
largest refiner Sinopec.
Asia needed to step up crude imports from the "new
frontier", the greater U.S. Gulf Coast region made up of the
United States, Canada and Latin America, to meet its growing
demand, he told a seminar this week.
Chen said China, the world's second largest oil consumer
behind the United States, is on track to become the largest
crude importer this year ahead of the United States.
China will add just under 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of
refining capacity between 2016 and 2020, taking its total
capacity to nearly 12.5 million bpd by the end of this decade.
Also, by end-2018, the total crude import quota for
independent refineries will grow to 2 million bpd, about 500,000
bpd more from March 2017 as government approvals flow through,
he said.
SUPPLY DIVERSITY
Asia, which will account for a third of the world's refining
capacity by 2020, will have to look beyond traditional markets
Middle East and Africa for crude supplies, Chen said.
Security of supply and the optimization of supply were vital
for Unipec.
"If every consumer goes to the Middle East and Africa we
don't know what will happen to the market. So we have to
diversify," he said.
China's crude imports from the Americas, led by Brazil,
Venezuela and Colombia, hit 5.61 million tonnes (1.3 million
bpd) in March, the highest in Reuters' data going back to 2006.
In the same month, China's crude oil deficit came in a hefty
15 million tonnes after touching a record 19 million tonnes in
December 2016 as domestic production shrank while imports
surged, customs data showed.
"Record imports are being driven by falling production,
higher refinery runs, huge infrastructure and SPR (Strategic
Petroleum Reserves) builds," Virendra Chauhan from consultancy
Energy Aspects said. The agency expects Asia's crude imports,
led by China, to rise by 900,000 bpd on year in 2017.
A preference for low-sulphur oil produced in the Americas by
China's private refineries, the so-called "teapots", helped
boost imports from the region, while increasing U.S. shale
output and production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries have made it economical for traders to send
huge volumes of crude from west to east.
Brazil overtook Venezuela as the top South American crude
supplier to China in the first two months of this year due its
favoured medium-heavy quality grades, while China became the No.
3 destination for U.S. crude exports in 2016.
The Americas has the potential to become a "global trading
hub" in the next decade, Chen said.
