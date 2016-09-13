(Updates to add analyst comment in paras 4-6, daily output data in 8th para)

BEIJING, Sept 13 China's crude steel output rose 3 percent in August from a year ago, the sixth straight monthly rise and the latest sign that a rally in prices and pick up in demand spurred mills in the world's top producer to ramp up production.

Total output for the month was 68.57 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday.

The rise was the fastest pace in percentage terms since at least June last year.

Mills increased output even as the government shuttered plants in the eastern city of Hangzhou, which hosted the G20 summit earlier this month, in a bid to guarantee blue skies and clear air for the gathering of the world's leaders.

"When the mills saw the profits in August, they lost motivation to cut output," said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai, noting increases in northern China offsetting those in the south for the G20.

Mills' profits hit 300 yuan-400 yuan ($44.92-$59.89) per tonne, their highest since November 2014, and blast furnaces operated at 80.66 percent capacity, up from 78.04 percent, she said.

Li believes the rapid increase last month may be a one-off as Beijing pushes ahead with market reforms to tackle its steel glut, forcing more cuts before the end of the year.

For the first eight months of the year, total production edged only slightly lower, by 0.1 percent, to 536.3 million tonnes, casting doubt on that plan. Beijing has said it aims to eliminate 100-150 million tonnes of annual production.

Average daily steel output rose 2.64 percent from the previous month, according to Reuters' calculation based on NBS data. ($1 = 6.6792 Chinese yuan renminbi)