SHANGHAI, April 28 China's main stock indexes
were little changed on Friday but posted worst month of the year
on fears that regulators will step up their latest crackdown on
riskier types of financing and speculation, and on lingering
worries over economic growth.
While China's regulatory enforcement has tended to wax and
wane in the past, investors fear there may be no let up in the
latest campaign after President Xi Jinping made a rare speech
this week on financial stability.
Xi called on Tuesday for increased efforts to ward off
systemic risks to help maintain financial security, the official
Xinhua news agency said.
"We think it sends an important signal to support the
ongoing tightening of financial regulation and enforcement,"
Citi wrote in a recent note.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,439.75 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.1 percent to 3,154.66 points.
For the week, the CSI300 fell 0.8 percent, while SSEC lost
0.6 percent, both down for the third straight week.
For the month, the CSI300 was down 0.5 percent, while SSEC
lost 2.1 percent.
Chinese fund managers have trimmed their suggested equity
exposure for the next three months to the lowest in 6 months,
according to a monthly Reuters poll.
Sustained efforts by authorities to wring excessive leverage
from the system could tighten liquidity and sour investors'
sentiment further, said Zhang Gang, an analyst with China
Central Securities, while adding he did not see further
substantial losses for stocks.
China watchers have generally expected another modest
increase in short-term interest rates by the central bank around
June, but see no aggressive or politically sensitive tightening
moves ahead of a major leadership transition later in the year.
Still, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and other
regulators have ramped up the pressure on a number of fronts as
they look to contain financial risks after years of debt-fueled
stimulus.
The PBOC has drained 815 billion yuan ($118.21 billion) on a
net basis from money markets via open market operations so far
this year, but has stepped in and injected funds from time to
time when markets appeared to be growing too stressed.
The economy has been another concern, with investors
worrying growth could have peaked in the first quarter and may
slow during the rest of the year.
China will release official April factory and service sector
activity readings on Sunday. Analysts expect manufacturing
expanded for the ninth straight month but at a slower
pace.
Sector performance was mixed on Friday. Losses were led by
defensive plays, in particular consumer and
healthcare stocks, as investors took profits after a
strong rally.
($1 = 6.8943 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)