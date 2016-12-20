US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.9 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.9513 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China set for slower growth, tighter policy in 2017 as gov't targets asset bubbles
* China issues 13th five-year plan for strategic emerging industries
* China c.bank adviser says monetary policy could be tightened in 2017 - paper
* China to include off-balance sheet wealth products in risk assessment -sources
* China's moves to cool home-price spike kick in, but issues linger
* China to push private funds in farming as more reforms loom
* China to further cut corn planting to trim stocks - state media
Company moves:
In focus
* China Oceanwide and affiliates boost stake in China Minsheng Banking to 5 pct
* China's ICBC signs $720 mln debt-for-equity swap with Jindong Development
* China's Thunder Software buys Finnish car software company
Default
* China City Construction fails to make interest payment on medium-term notes
IPOs
* Shenzhen Envicool Technology's IPO 7,282.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Guangzhou KDT Machinery's IPO 8,696.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Riyue Heavy's IPO 7,763.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* V-Grass Fashion gets approval from anti-monopoly authorities to acquire Teenie Weenie's assets
* Meidu Energy to bid for Cinda Property and Casualty Insurance
* Gansu Gangtai scraps plan to acquire precious metal firm in Zhejiang
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding unit buys 60 pct stake in Vitaco Holdings
* Beijing Teamsun Technology unit to fully buy Grid Dynamics International,Inc. for $118 mln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Focus Media's unit receives 200 mln yuan in government supporting fund
* Guirenniao to invest 260 mln yuan to set up life insurance firm with partners
* Kweichow Moutai plans to invest 388 mln yuan in two projects
* China Railway Construction wins bid for PPP project worth 7.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.