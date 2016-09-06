* SSEC flat, CSI300 flat, HSI +0.3 pct
* Southbound quota of Shanghai-HK stock connect utilised
17.4 pct as of noon
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China stocks were flat on
Tuesday morning, while Hong Kong's market rose for the fourth
day led by investors continuing to search for higher yield as
authorities in the mainland persisted with efforts to reduce
leverage in the financial system.
As of noon, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.3
percent, to 23,726.09 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 0.7 percent, to 9,901.77.
The mood in the Hong Kong market has been buoyed by a flood
of capital pouring in from the mainland since last week, as
investors there actively hunt for yields in a low-interest rate
environment. Others are also seeking to front-run a cross-border
investment link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong that is expected
to be launched in November.
Last week, Chinese investors spent 17.7 billion yuan ($2.65
billion) buying Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect, the biggest weekly inflows since last April.
"But investors have become cautious now," Sam Chi Yung, a
senior strategist at South China Financial Holdings in Hong Kong
wrote in a note on Tuesday, suggesting the Hang Seng index may
take a breathe after it hit a series of one-year highs in recent
days.
Some analysts said Hong Kong market has outperformed its
mainland counterpart as stocks listed in Hong Kong are
relatively "cheap".
"In China, money is moving into properties, rather than
stocks, as regulators are reducing leverage in financial
markets. It may take a while before Chinese stocks resume its
uptrend again," said Yang Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.
in Xi'an.
China central bank in August injected cash into money
markets through 14-day reverse repo agreements for the first
time since February in a sign policymakers were worried rising
leverage could stoke bubbles in the bond market.
The CSI300 index was flat at 3,321.17 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was also flat at 3,072.86 points.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 120.70.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The southbound quota for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect, currently set at 10.5 billion yuan,
utilised 1.83 billion yuan, or 17.4 percent in morning trade.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)